BREAKING: 10 Police Personnel Killed In Militant Attack On Police Station In Pakistan
In a brazen attack on Pakistan Police Force, at least 10 officers stationed at Chaudhwan police post were killed, as reported by a senior commander.
Chaudhwan, Pakistan: In a brazen attack on Pakistan Police Force, at least 10 officers stationed at Chaudhwan police post were killed, as reported by a senior commander.
Several unidentified militants launched an assault on a police station in the wee hours of Monday, resulting in the death of 10 officers and injuries of at least six personnel.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said that an attack took place in Dera Ismail Khan district's Chaudhwan police station.
The attackers employed sniper shots and engaged in indiscriminate firing, utilising multiple hand grenades during the assault on Pakistan police personnel, as reported by law enforcement officers in Pakistan's Draban region
This is breaking story. More details to follow.
