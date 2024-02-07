One Dead, Four Injured as Multiple Explosions Rock Pakistan's Balochistan

Advertisement

Balochistan – At least one person was killed and multiple were injured after multiple explosions were reported in different parts of Balochistan. According to the authorities, the explosions were also heard in the provincial capital Quetta on Thursday, Geo News reported. When it comes to the provincial capital, the explosion took place in the Spinny Road area. Shortly after multiple reports started to emerge on the matter, the police started to cordon off the affected area.

According to the Pakistani news outlet, the explosions also took place in Naseerabad and Turbat districts of the province. The police told the local news outlet that at least three people were injured when a hand grenade exploded at the Dera Allah Yar Bhatti gate area in Naseerabad. Meanwhile, one person was injured in a grenade blast in Turbat's main market. One person was killed in the explosion that rocked Quetta, Geo News reported. In light of this, the bomb disposal squad and rescue team arrived at the site of the blast.

ECP conducts a meeting to address the unrest in KP and Balochistan

The reports of explosions emerged after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday convened a high-level meeting to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balo­chistan. The meeting was held as the country gears up to go to polls on February 8. Meanwhile, the military leadership has also declared a zero-tolerance policy against political violence and vowed that no one would be allowed to sabotage elections. The developments came amid rising tensions and escalating violence in the two regions. On Wednesday, an independent candidate affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Rehan Zeb Khan, was shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district. The authorities noted that Rehan was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly condemns the firing on National Assembly candidate Rehan Zeib. Expressing great grief and sorrow over the death of Rehanzeb as a result of firing. The fact that Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates and public gatherings have been targeted by terrorist acts is a big question mark on the credibility and transparency of the elections,” PTI wrote in a statement. “The unconstitutional caretaker government is focused on the agenda of throwing a political party out of elections instead of fulfilling its constitutional duties. It is the responsibility of the caretaker government to protect the candidates participating in the general elections, in which it has failed miserably,” the party furthered.