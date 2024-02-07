English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Fidayeen Threat Looms over Pakistan Elections, Candidates Asked Not to Campaign

Days before the National Assembly polls in Pakistan, candidates have been asked not to hold public gatherings owing to the threat of terror attacks

Gursimran Singh
This order comes days before the general election in Pakistan, which is all set to take place on February 8
This order comes days before the general election in Pakistan, which is all set to take place on February 8 | Image:Reuters
Islamabad: Days before the National Assembly polls in Pakistan, candidates have been asked not to hold public gatherings owing to the threat of terror attacks. Deputy Commissioner Quetta in his letter to contesting candidates has warned of unidentified terrorist and female suicide bomber carrying out attacks.

A letter by Deputy Commissioner Quetta to candidates, accessed by Republic, reads, "Owning to unidentified terrorist/female suicide bomber who may target/attack political leaders/public gatherings during General Election campaign-2024, you are requested to avoid unnecessary movement and public gatherings in open places, especially on 4-6 February, 2024, to avoid any untoward incident.”

This order comes days before the general election in Pakistan, which is all set to take place on February 8 with major contest expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) and Symbol-less PTI whose chief Imran Khan has been sentenced thrice in last one week in Cipher, Toshakhana and Iddat case.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Pakistan Elections 2024
