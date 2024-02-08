Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

Hafiz Saeed, 26/11 Mastermind, Serving 78-Year Sentence Inside Pakistan Jail: UN Report Updates

The UN report confirmed Hafiz Saeed's 78-year jail term in Pakistan for terror financing. Additionally, the report acknowledged the death of LeT’s Bhuttavi.

Digital Desk
Further, as per UN’s report, the sentence of the UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed had begun on February 12, 2020. | Image:PTI
Islamabad: The United Nations, in its recent report, has confirmed that Hafiz Saeed, the chief of the banned terror outfit Jamat-ud-Dawah and a key figure linked to the Mumbai terror attack, is presently in custody in Pakistan. He is serving a 78-year prison sentence due to convictions in seven cases related to financing terror activities.

According to the UN report, Saeed's imprisonment began on February 12, 2020. This development comes after India had previously requested Pakistan to extradite Saeed, who is also a United Nations-designated terrorist and is wanted by Indian investigative agencies in connection with multiple terror-related incidents. Hafiz Saeed was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council's 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee back in December 2008.

"The Government of Pakistan has him in custody, serving a 78-year imprisonment sentence since February 12, 2020, as a result of convictions in seven terror financing cases," stated the Sanctions Committee.

Recent amendments made by the Security Council Committee have included updates to certain listings within its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. Among these changes, the Committee acknowledged the passing of Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, a founding member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Saeed's deputy. Bhuttavi, also a UN-designated terrorist, had a role in training the LeT attackers involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Prior reports had indicated his death while serving a sentence for terror financing in Pakistan's Punjab province in May of last year.

The amendments made by the Sanctions Committee also maintain Saeed's status under custody in Pakistan while underlining the confirmed demise of Bhuttavi, who was also a UN-designated terrorist and a significant figure linked to LeT's activities.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

