Imran Khan & Wife Get 14-Year Jail Term in Toshakhana Case, Day After Ex-PM’s 10 Year Sentence

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his third wife, Bushra Bibi, have reportedly been sentenced to 14 years of jail with ‘rigorous’ punishment in the Toshakhana case, according to local Pakistani media reports. This development comes just a day after Khan, along with Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in the Cipher case.The sentence was pronounced by a Special court in Pakistan based on the allegation that Khan leaked state secrets.

(This is a Developing Story)