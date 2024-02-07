Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Imran Khan & Wife Get 14-Year Jail Term in Toshakhana Case, Day After Ex-PM’s 10 Year Sentence

This development comes just a day after Khan, along with Pak's former Foreign Minister Qureshi, was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in Cipher Case.

Digital Desk
Imran khan and Bushra Bibi
Imran khan and Bushra Bibi | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his third wife, Bushra Bibi, have reportedly been sentenced to 14 years of jail with ‘rigorous’ punishment in the Toshakhana case, according to local Pakistani media reports. This development comes just a day after Khan, along with Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in the Cipher case.The sentence was pronounced by a Special court in Pakistan  based on the allegation that Khan leaked state secrets.

 

(This is a Developing Story)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  4. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives12 minutes ago

  5. Henry Cavill Expresses Apprehensions Over Sex Scenes In Movies

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement