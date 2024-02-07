Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Blast Rocks Pakistan’s Election Commission Office Week Ahead of General Elections

A staff member responsible for cleaning cars food the suspicious package, and threw the bag near the Saddar passport office.

Digital Desk
Pakistan Blast
Blast at Election Comission Office, Pakistan. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A deadly explosion occurred near Pakistan’s Provincial Election Commission office in Karachi’s Saddar area, just weeks ahead of the elections. According to Pakistan media, the South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Syed Asad Raza, confirmed the blast saying that said some “miscreants” left the plastic bag containing explosive material inside the office’s parking area.

A staff member responsible for cleaning cars food the suspicious package, and threw the bag near the Saddar passport office, the DIG was reported saying. The latter informed that the bomb's fuse did not set off immediately after it hit the ground as the time device was not activated then. The explosive weighed approximately 400 grammes. As the time device wasn't activated, the blast caused no human casualties or damages. The bomb was supposed to go off between 9pm to 10pm, the DIG reportedly stated. The actual target would have been the election commission office, he added.

Advertisement

The blast might have been planted as part of a wider conspiracy to inflict chaos and fear around the time election, SSP South Sajid Saduzai, was quoted by Samaa TV. “A young man cleaning a car saw the suspicious bag and parked it on the curb,” he explained. "After a while, there was a minor explosion." 

Saduzai told the broadcaster that the police is accessing the CCTV footage from the vicinity and will put it under examination to find the perpetrators and understand the motive behind the conspiracy. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to the scene and the area was cordoned off to the public to contain the security situation.

Advertisement

PTI's leader Rehan Zeb Khan shot dead

Earlier this week, jailed ex Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party’s leader Rehan Zeb Khan was shot dead amid esclating violence and security breaches since Khan's arrest. He was reportedly contesting the February 8 elections. Three of his supporters were injured after unknown gunmen indiscriminately fired at his poll campaign rally in the restive northwestern region, officials were quoted saying. An explosion occurred on the Jinnah Road of Sibbi city as the PTI was organising a rally on the road.

Advertisement

Zeb Khan was in the race as an independent candidate for NA-8 and PK-22 from the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Khar police station, Rasheed Khan, told the reporters in Islamabad that the PTI-affiliated candidate from Imran Khan’s party was busy electioneering in the locality to garner support for the upcoming election when unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle, fatally wounding him. He added, that Rehan was immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement