Blast Rocks Pakistan’s Election Commission Office Week Ahead of General Elections

A deadly explosion occurred near Pakistan’s Provincial Election Commission office in Karachi’s Saddar area, just weeks ahead of the elections. According to Pakistan media, the South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Syed Asad Raza, confirmed the blast saying that said some “miscreants” left the plastic bag containing explosive material inside the office’s parking area.

A staff member responsible for cleaning cars food the suspicious package, and threw the bag near the Saddar passport office, the DIG was reported saying. The latter informed that the bomb's fuse did not set off immediately after it hit the ground as the time device was not activated then. The explosive weighed approximately 400 grammes. As the time device wasn't activated, the blast caused no human casualties or damages. The bomb was supposed to go off between 9pm to 10pm, the DIG reportedly stated. The actual target would have been the election commission office, he added.

The blast might have been planted as part of a wider conspiracy to inflict chaos and fear around the time election, SSP South Sajid Saduzai, was quoted by Samaa TV. “A young man cleaning a car saw the suspicious bag and parked it on the curb,” he explained. "After a while, there was a minor explosion."

Saduzai told the broadcaster that the police is accessing the CCTV footage from the vicinity and will put it under examination to find the perpetrators and understand the motive behind the conspiracy. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to the scene and the area was cordoned off to the public to contain the security situation.

PTI's leader Rehan Zeb Khan shot dead

Earlier this week, jailed ex Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party’s leader Rehan Zeb Khan was shot dead amid esclating violence and security breaches since Khan's arrest. He was reportedly contesting the February 8 elections. Three of his supporters were injured after unknown gunmen indiscriminately fired at his poll campaign rally in the restive northwestern region, officials were quoted saying. An explosion occurred on the Jinnah Road of Sibbi city as the PTI was organising a rally on the road.

Zeb Khan was in the race as an independent candidate for NA-8 and PK-22 from the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Khar police station, Rasheed Khan, told the reporters in Islamabad that the PTI-affiliated candidate from Imran Khan’s party was busy electioneering in the locality to garner support for the upcoming election when unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle, fatally wounding him. He added, that Rehan was immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.