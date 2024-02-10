Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 01:18 IST

Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely', Seeks Support from PPP and JUI-F

After winning his own seat in Lahore, Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif claimed a "premature" victory for his party PML-N.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif addresses his supporters in Lahore
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif addresses his supporters in Lahore | Image:X - @pmln_org
Lahore – After winning his own seat in Lahore, Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif claimed a “premature” victory for his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). While addressing his supporters are PML-N's central secretariat in Lahore, the party supremo pointed out that PML-N emerged as the single largest party in the polls. He went on to call for “unity” hinting at forming a coalition with parties like PPP and JUI-F. Despite Sharif's proclamation, it is important to note that PTI-backed independent candidates are still leading with more than 90 seats to their names, Geo News reported. 

“I love you too […] I can see the light and sparkle in your eyes today,” PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif told a massive gathering of PML-N supporters. “We are all congratulating today because in these elections PML-N has emerged as the largest party in the country,” he exclaimed. The former Pakistani premier mentioned that he had asked his brother Former Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to sit with the leaders of PPP to JUI-F to discuss the future possibility of forming a “unified government”. “I have tasked Shehbaz Sharif to meet Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Asif Ali Zardari today,” Nawaz told a charged crowd in Lahore’s Model Town, Geo News reported. The three-time former premier, who ended his self-imposed exile in October last year is vying for a comeback. While claiming his party will form the government eventually, Sharif said that it will take “at least 10 years” to bring stability to the country. 

Sharif invites PTI-backed Independent Candidates

During his address, the former premier went on to invite PTI-backed independent candidates to support his party. He insisted that the “ultimate agenda” of his party is to ensure a “happy Pakistan”. “We are inviting everyone today to rebuild this injured Pakistan and sit with us. Our agenda is only a happy Pakistan and you know what we have done before," the disgraced Pakistani politician exclaimed. Alluding to forming a coalition government, Sharif insisted that the country can not have elections again and again. “We can’t hold elections again and again. We were all sitting together yesterday but didn’t address you because the results were not in," Sharif averred. “All the institutions in this country, everyone should together play a positive role in bringing Pakistan out of this crisis,” Nawaz said, adding that the same was not just his or Ishaq Dar’s responsibility. “This is everyone’s Pakistan, not just PML-N’s. Everyone should sit in harmony and bring Pakistan out of the difficulties," he concluded. 

Mazari slams early celebration 

Former Federal Minister for Human Rights of Pakistan and Ex-member of PTI, Shireen Mazari slammed Nawaz for celebrating too early, insisting that he is behaving like his party has already emerged as victorious. "Doesn't have the mandate to form govt but behaving as if he has "won" - shameless. Claiming mandate he hasn't gotten & then making a speech glorifying this audacity," Mazari wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.

Mazari was one of the prominent PTI leaders who were arrested by the Pakistan authorities and was accused of inciting turbulence in the country.  

Published February 9th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

