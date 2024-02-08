English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Outcome of Pakistan's Parliamentary Elections Pre-Determined, says Defence Expert

The expert notes a significant shift in Nawaz Sharif's fortunes, highlighting improved relations with the Pakistan Army.

Digital Desk
AP
Nawaz Sharif with his daughter Maryam Sharif. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahead of Pakistan's upcoming Parliamentary Elections, concerns over the fairness of the electoral process have been raised by defence expert Qamar Agha, who suggests that the outcome of the elections may already be decided.

Agha points out that the dominance of two main candidates, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto, suggests a predetermined scenario. He asserts that while Nawaz Sharif aims to position himself as the single largest party, there is speculation that he may promote his daughter, Maryam, as Prime Minister in a coalition government.

Nawaz's relations with the Army have improved 

The expert notes a significant shift in Nawaz Sharif's fortunes, highlighting improved relations with the Pakistan Army, rehabilitation of his family, and forgiveness for past crimes. The army's management of the elections raises questions about the country's political stability.

Agha underscores the daunting challenges that await the next government, citing the severe economic crisis and political instability gripping Pakistan. He warns that while the army may ensure the conduct of the elections, governing the country amidst such turmoil will be a formidable task.

As Pakistan heads to the polls, the remarks by Qamar Agha serve as a stark reminder of the complexities and uncertainties surrounding the electoral process, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the outcome and the nation's future trajectory.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

