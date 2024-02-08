English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Balochistan's Pishin a Day Before Elections

A bomb blast outside an independent candidate's office in Balochistan's Pishin a day before election claimed the lives of 28 people.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Pishin: At least 28 people were killed and over 40 others sustained injuries in two separate explosions in Balochistan's Pishin, Pakistani media reported.

The first attack occurred outside an independent candidate's party office on Wednesday. As per reports, the blast occurred outside the political premises of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Pisheen’s Khanozai area.

Advertisement

However, as per reports, the candidate was not present inside the office when the explosion took place.

Speaking to local media the candidate said that 8 of their workers were martyred and over 18 others were injured in the explosion.

Advertisement

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken note of the blast and has issued directives to take action against those involved in the incidents.

Meanwhile, Gohar Ejaz, Balochistan's Caretaker Information Minister said that as per preliminary information, the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle. He added that investigations are underway.

Advertisement

"Tomorrow, the people of Balochistan will come out, they will destroy the ambitions of terrorists."

Furthermore, Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives.

Advertisement

“Evil elements want to defame Pakistan by creating insecurity during elections.” 
 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

14 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ivorians say God is on their team's side after 'miracles' at Africa Cup

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  2. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education20 minutes ago

  5. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement