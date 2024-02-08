Advertisement

Pishin: At least 28 people were killed and over 40 others sustained injuries in two separate explosions in Balochistan's Pishin, Pakistani media reported.

The first attack occurred outside an independent candidate's party office on Wednesday. As per reports, the blast occurred outside the political premises of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Pisheen’s Khanozai area.

However, as per reports, the candidate was not present inside the office when the explosion took place.

Speaking to local media the candidate said that 8 of their workers were martyred and over 18 others were injured in the explosion.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken note of the blast and has issued directives to take action against those involved in the incidents.

Meanwhile, Gohar Ejaz, Balochistan's Caretaker Information Minister said that as per preliminary information, the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle. He added that investigations are underway.

"Tomorrow, the people of Balochistan will come out, they will destroy the ambitions of terrorists."

Furthermore, Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives.

“Evil elements want to defame Pakistan by creating insecurity during elections.”

