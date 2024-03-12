A cylinder blast is being suspected as the cause of the building collapse. | Image: PTI/ Representational

Lahore: At least nine people were killed, on Tuesday, in Pakistan's Punjab province when a three-storey building collapsed. Local police officer Sohail Chaudhary was quoted by media sources as saying that the building collapse was apparently caused by a cylinder blast though he emphasised that other potential causes are also being investigated.

According to Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122's District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah, a total of 11 people were present in the building when it collapsed with a bang on Tuesday, and they were all trapped under the rubble.

He said the rescue teams pulled nine dead bodies out of the rubble. The other two survivors were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, where their condition was stated to be critical.

He said seven of the dead belonged to one family, including five teenagers. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed her grief and sympathy with the victims' families. She also directed the Multan Commissioner to thoroughly investigate the matter.

With inputs from PTI.