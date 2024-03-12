×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

Pakistan: 9, Including 5 Teens, Buried Alive Following Building Collapse

Though the cause of the building collapse in Pakistan's Punjab province is suspected to be a cylinder blast, authorities are still investigating the matter.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A cylinder blast is being suspected as the cause of the building collapse.
A cylinder blast is being suspected as the cause of the building collapse. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lahore: At least nine people were killed, on Tuesday, in Pakistan's Punjab province when a three-storey building collapsed. Local police officer Sohail Chaudhary was quoted by media sources as saying that the building collapse was apparently caused by a cylinder blast though he emphasised that other potential causes are also being investigated. 

According to Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122's District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah, a total of 11 people were present in the building when it collapsed with a bang on Tuesday, and they were all trapped under the rubble.

Advertisement

He said the rescue teams pulled nine dead bodies out of the rubble. The other two survivors were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, where their condition was stated to be critical.

He said seven of the dead belonged to one family, including five teenagers. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed her grief and sympathy with the victims' families. She also directed the Multan Commissioner to thoroughly investigate the matter. 

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

3 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

3 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

3 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

3 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

4 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

7 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

7 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

20 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

20 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US Fed's policy outlook hinges on economic data

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  2. Akshay To Star In Fukrey Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Comedy Drama?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Oracle beats profit estimates driven by AI demand, shares surge

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  4. Judicial Custody of AAP's Manish Sisodia Extended Till March 22

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in February

    Economy News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo