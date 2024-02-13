Advertisement

Islamabad – After conducting the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party will support the prime minister candidate of PML-N. While conducting a joint press conference after the meeting, Bhutto stated that he would not be the face of the PM and that his party would not seek any ministries at the federal level. The proclamation came hours after Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf made it clear that its independent candidates would not form a coalition with PPP. PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan instead confirmed it will join hands with Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM) to form its governments in Centre and Punjab.

"We do not want the country to hold another election, going towards another general election will only harm the country," said the son of the slain former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. He insisted that if PPP had not joined PML-N, the country would suffer. "It can not be that one party always raises objections against poll results. We want all the political parties to address the shortcomings so that no one can point fingers at elections the next time. We will also utilise available forums like ECP, and parliament in addressing these issues," Bilawal said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Advertisement

لائیو: پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کی سینٹرل ایگزیکٹو کمیٹی کے اجلاس کے بعد چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی میڈیا سے گفتگو https://t.co/TzCekjm5GR — Pakistan Peoples Party - PPP (@PPP_Org) February 13, 2024

The Pakistani political scion went on to state that he will not be putting himself for the candidacy of Prime Ministership as well. "I will not be putting myself forward for the candidacy of the prime minister of Pakistan," said Bilawal emphasising that PML-N and independents have greater numbers at the Center. The PPP chairman elaborated that he wants his father Asif Ali Zardari to be the next president of the country. “The country is burning and the only person who can control the situation is Zardari,” he said. “In conclusion, the PPP has made the decision that we may not be a part of the government but we will engage with political parties on the issue of votes and the election of prime minister. I am assuring the public that the Parliament will be formed and it is a forum where their issues will be resolved,” Bilawal concluded.

Advertisement

PTI to join hands with MWM

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced that the independent candidates backed by the party will join hands with Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM) to form its governments in Centre and Punjab. While speaking to the media in Islamabad, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the decision was taken upon directions from its founder Imran Khan after the former Prime Minister ruled out the prospects of any talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Geo News reported. The party also plans to form a coalition with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over reserved seats. “Those who have emerged victorious in the [February 8] polls, should be allowed to form the government as it is their right [do so],” the PTI spokesperson said while conveying Khan's message. "I have been given the mandate [by Khan] to approach all political parties to continue the party's political struggle for democratic values with the exception of the PML-N, MQM-P and the PPP," Hasan added.

Advertisement