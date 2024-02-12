Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Pakistan Elections 2024: Here's Why President is Obligated to Summon New Govt By Feb 29

As top parties in Pakistan struggles to form government, a section in the constitution of Pakistan obligates the President to summon the new NA by February 29.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Pakistan President Arif Alvi
Pakistan President Arif Alvi | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Islamabad – As top political parties struggle to form a government after intense Pakistan polls, reports are emerging that the country's president Dr Arif Alvi is duty-bound to summon the National Assembly by February 29. According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat (NAS) has made all the arrangements to welcome the newly elected members. Despite the constitutional obligations, the country's top parties are still involved in wheeling and feeling after the February polls did not showcase a clear victor.  

According to Section 91(2) of the constitution of Pakistan, the president of the country is obligated to convene the National Assembly’s session after the official announcement of election results or issuance of its notification within 21 days. “The National Assembly shall meet on the twenty-first day following the day on which a general election to the assembly is held unless sooner summoned by the president,” the section of the constitution reads. With this timeline in mind, the first session with the new government is scheduled to take place by February 29 and the election of the speaker and prime minister are required to be held on March 1 and 2 respectively. 

Three days for the independent MNAs to join any party

The official noted that after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the official results, independent MNAs would be given three days to join any party in the parliament they want. The official told Dawn that on the fourth day, the women members would be inducted on reserved seats. “After the election of the speaker and the deputy speaker, the National Assembly shall, to the exclusion of any other business, proceed to elect without debate one of its Muslim members to be the Prime Minister,” the Section further reads. 

Amid the chaos, PTI leader Raoof Hassan and Umer Niazi held a meeting with President Arif Alvi during which they informed the president about the evident irregularities during the February 8 polls. “A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, comprising of Mr. Raoof Hassan and Mr. Umair Niazi, called on President Dr .Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad,” the office of the president wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.  

Published February 12th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

