Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Persuasion and Negotiation Commence as Parties Struggle to Form Govt.
Wheeling and dealing commence as top political parties struggle to form a government without forming a coalition. With allegations of polling malpractices swirling around, Pakistan navigates through an Election deadlock.
6: 37 IST, February 12th 2024
A militant ringleader, associated with the banned outfit Daesh, was killed by Pakistani security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the restive Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Sunday. The security forces conducted an operation after getting information on the reported presence of a “high-profile terrorist” in the area, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.
6: 36 IST, February 12th 2024
Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said the voters, particularly women and youth, have "not only spoken but shouted out loud their will" in the general elections and urged all political parties and institutions to "respect and recognise" the huge mandate of the citizens.
10: 04 IST, February 11th 2024
Before we continue with our latest coverage on the 2024 Pakistan Election, here's a look at what has happened as of now:
- On February 8, Pakistan went to polls after multiple delays.
- Iman Khan's Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf couldn't contest as a party since it lost its electoral bat symbol. Hence, the party members contested the polls as independents.
- On the day of the polls, the authorities suspended mobile and internet services, citing security concerns.
- Many accused the regime of rigging elections and videos of ruckus in poll stations circulated online.
- Independent candidates backed by PTI left the country in shock as they gained major lead in the polls.
- PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif celebrated "prematurely" and said that his party is open to forming an alliance with PPP and JUI-F.
- PTI mulls an alliance with MWM, a small party that provided support to them during local elections.
- While PML-N plans to form an alliance with PPP and MQM-P, PTI accuses the ruling regime of polling malpractices.
