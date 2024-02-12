Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Persuasion and Negotiation Commence as Parties Struggle to Form Govt.

Hello Readers,

Before we continue with our latest coverage on the 2024 Pakistan Election, here's a look at what has happened as of now:

On February 8, Pakistan went to polls after multiple delays.

Iman Khan's Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf couldn't contest as a party since it lost its electoral bat symbol. Hence, the party members contested the polls as independents.

On the day of the polls, the authorities suspended mobile and internet services, citing security concerns.

Many accused the regime of rigging elections and videos of ruckus in poll stations circulated online.

Independent candidates backed by PTI left the country in shock as they gained major lead in the polls.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif celebrated "prematurely" and said that his party is open to forming an alliance with PPP and JUI-F.

PTI mulls an alliance with MWM, a small party that provided support to them during local elections.

While PML-N plans to form an alliance with PPP and MQM-P, PTI accuses the ruling regime of polling malpractices.

