English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Mobile Phone Services Suspended as Nation Heads to Polls

Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Pakistan is going to polls today. The elections come at a time when the nation is grappling with economic crisis and political uncertainty. The voting began at 8 am (05:00 GMT) and will conclude at 05:00 pm (12:00 GMT). Here at Republic, we bring you the latest updates.

Digital Desk
Pakistan heads to polls
Pakistan heads to polls | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
10: 27 IST, February 8th 2024

The Human Rights Council of Pakistan has released a statement criticising the shut down of internet services. 

 

 

 

10: 23 IST, February 8th 2024

 

Advertisement
10: 17 IST, February 8th 2024

Former PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has criticised suspension of internet services. He took to X to express his views. 

 

 


 

10: 09 IST, February 8th 2024

Local media reports suggest that there has been a terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. The Quick Response Force team was attacked in Kot Azam, Tank district of KPK. One frontier corps security personnel was reportedly killed. 

Advertisement
10: 06 IST, February 8th 2024

The Pakistan Telecom Authority is claiming that there is no government instruction to block internet access. However, multiple outlets have reported that the Interior Ministry has issued an order to ensure internet access is blocked. The PTI has criticised Pakistan Telecom Authority's flip-flop. 

 

 

9: 47 IST, February 8th 2024

Imran Khan has already voted using a postal ballot, while being incarcerated, as per a report from Pakistani newspaper Dawn, citing anonymous sources.

Meanwhile, the report stated that Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was unable to participate in the voting process due to her arrest occurring after the completion of postal voting.

Advertisement
9: 36 IST, February 8th 2024

“Shutting down internet and telecom services on election day in Pakistan is an outrageous act of pre-poll rigging, plain and simple. It’s a cowardly move by those in power to manipulate the outcome of the election by cutting off the means of communication and information flow. This is not democracy; this is tyranny disguised as governance. Let the People Decide!,” a statement from PTI reads. 

 

10: 26 IST, February 8th 2024

Pakistan's Interior Ministry has released a statement explaining its decision to suspend mobile phone services. “Given recent surge in terrorist incidents, it has been decided to shut mobile services nationwide temporarily to maintain the law and order situation and tackle threats,” the nation’s interior ministry said in a statement.

 

 

Advertisement
9: 18 IST, February 8th 2024

Multiple news outlets are reporting that mobile phone services have been suspended in entire Pakistan. The order was reportedly issued by Pakistan's Interior Ministry. PTI has released a statements which reads “Shutting down internet and mobile services on election day indicates pre-poll rigging attempts against the largest political party.”

9: 13 IST, February 8th 2024

PTI has released a statement on X which reads “Minutes before polling for General Elections is scheduled to start in Pakistan, reports about shutting down cell phone services across the country have surfaced. After unleashing unprecedented pre poll rigging against Imran Khan’s PTI, will the illegitimate, fascist regime stoop to another low on polling day? The world is watching.”

 

Advertisement
8: 59 IST, February 8th 2024
8: 47 IST, February 8th 2024

As Pakistan goes to the voting booth, internet services have been suspended in many parts of the country. Defence Expert Qamar Agha has said that the “result of these elections is pre-decided, right from who will be the Prime Minister to how many seats will each party win.”

 

 

Advertisement
8: 28 IST, February 8th 2024

 

8: 22 IST, February 8th 2024

In Pakistan, voters have experienced a tumultuous year marked by significant events such as a historic flood, a turbulent shift in top leadership, widespread protests, and escalating prices of essential goods and services.

The upcoming administration will face a comprehensive agenda, including economic recovery, enhancing diplomatic ties with neighbouring Taliban-led Afghanistan, addressing deteriorating infrastructure and persistent power shortages. Additionally, tackling religious and separatist militant factions remains a crucial task, according to a report by Reuters.

Advertisement
8: 15 IST, February 8th 2024

Foreign Affairs Expert Sushant Sareen spoke about the unrest in Pakistan ahead of the country's Parliamentary Elections. He said, "... The attacks have been happening for over a week now... It's particularly bad in Balochistan because there's resistance in both- the Baloch areas as well as the Pashtun areas. People don't identify themselves in the elections... There are speculations that these attacks might be false flag attacks planned and executed by the Pakistan Army, speculating the fact that they do not want elections to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. In KP, there were assumptions that Imran Khan's PTI might do better. Some of these attacks will ensure that the turn-out at polling stations is low which means that voting goes as per the Army's plan..."

8: 10 IST, February 8th 2024

Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it will close its borders with neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran as part of efforts to maintain peace during the polling.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has announced the closure of the border.

”To ensure full security during the general elections to be held in Pakistan on 8 Feb 2024, border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran would remain closed both for cargo and pedestrians. Normal operations would resume on 9 Feb 2024," she said.

The decision was taken after at least 30 people were killed in two back-to-back bomb blasts in Blaochistan's Pishin and Qilla Daifullah which borders both Afghanistan and Iran.

Advertisement
8: 04 IST, February 8th 2024

Following separate blasts across Pakistan, security has been tightened amid a rising spree of violence.

News agency PTI reported that almost 6,50,000 security personnel has been deployed. 

7: 50 IST, February 8th 2024

For today's general elections in Pakistan, a total of 12.58 crore voters have been registered.

Media reports suggest that 5,121 candidates are in the race for 266 National Assembly seats. Meanwhile, 12,695 candidates have registered for provincial assemblies. 

Advertisement
7: 47 IST, February 8th 2024

As Pakistan will vote for the formation of a new government to lead the crisis-riden country for the next five years. Here are the key runners in today's elections.

Nawaz Sharif's and Maryam Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is tipped to emerge as the single largest party if it manages to gather a majority in the parliamentary elections. This time, Sharif's daughter Maryam has been presented as the political heir apparent.

Despite being in jail, former prime minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will contest elections. However, it might not get enough votes to form a government.

Furthermore, though as per reports, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not win the elections, his party PPP is expected to play a king-maker role after the polls. 

7: 06 IST, February 8th 2024

Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Pakistan will hold voting for general elections as the country grapples with the economic crisis. The voting is set to begin to commence at 8 am (05:00 GMT) and will conclude at 05:00 pm (12:00 GMT).

Advertisement

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

14 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ivorians say God is on their team's side after 'miracles' at Africa Cup

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  2. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education20 minutes ago

  5. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement