Updated February 8th, 2024 at 10:28 IST
Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Mobile Phone Services Suspended as Nation Heads to Polls
Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Pakistan is going to polls today. The elections come at a time when the nation is grappling with economic crisis and political uncertainty. The voting began at 8 am (05:00 GMT) and will conclude at 05:00 pm (12:00 GMT). Here at Republic, we bring you the latest updates.
10: 27 IST, February 8th 2024
The Human Rights Council of Pakistan has released a statement criticising the shut down of internet services.
10: 23 IST, February 8th 2024
10: 17 IST, February 8th 2024
Former PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has criticised suspension of internet services. He took to X to express his views.
10: 09 IST, February 8th 2024
Local media reports suggest that there has been a terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. The Quick Response Force team was attacked in Kot Azam, Tank district of KPK. One frontier corps security personnel was reportedly killed.
10: 06 IST, February 8th 2024
The Pakistan Telecom Authority is claiming that there is no government instruction to block internet access. However, multiple outlets have reported that the Interior Ministry has issued an order to ensure internet access is blocked. The PTI has criticised Pakistan Telecom Authority's flip-flop.
9: 47 IST, February 8th 2024
Imran Khan has already voted using a postal ballot, while being incarcerated, as per a report from Pakistani newspaper Dawn, citing anonymous sources.
Meanwhile, the report stated that Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was unable to participate in the voting process due to her arrest occurring after the completion of postal voting.
9: 36 IST, February 8th 2024
“Shutting down internet and telecom services on election day in Pakistan is an outrageous act of pre-poll rigging, plain and simple. It’s a cowardly move by those in power to manipulate the outcome of the election by cutting off the means of communication and information flow. This is not democracy; this is tyranny disguised as governance. Let the People Decide!,” a statement from PTI reads.
10: 26 IST, February 8th 2024
Pakistan's Interior Ministry has released a statement explaining its decision to suspend mobile phone services. “Given recent surge in terrorist incidents, it has been decided to shut mobile services nationwide temporarily to maintain the law and order situation and tackle threats,” the nation’s interior ministry said in a statement.
9: 18 IST, February 8th 2024
Multiple news outlets are reporting that mobile phone services have been suspended in entire Pakistan. The order was reportedly issued by Pakistan's Interior Ministry. PTI has released a statements which reads “Shutting down internet and mobile services on election day indicates pre-poll rigging attempts against the largest political party.”
9: 13 IST, February 8th 2024
PTI has released a statement on X which reads “Minutes before polling for General Elections is scheduled to start in Pakistan, reports about shutting down cell phone services across the country have surfaced. After unleashing unprecedented pre poll rigging against Imran Khan’s PTI, will the illegitimate, fascist regime stoop to another low on polling day? The world is watching.”
8: 59 IST, February 8th 2024
8: 47 IST, February 8th 2024
As Pakistan goes to the voting booth, internet services have been suspended in many parts of the country. Defence Expert Qamar Agha has said that the “result of these elections is pre-decided, right from who will be the Prime Minister to how many seats will each party win.”
8: 28 IST, February 8th 2024
8: 22 IST, February 8th 2024
In Pakistan, voters have experienced a tumultuous year marked by significant events such as a historic flood, a turbulent shift in top leadership, widespread protests, and escalating prices of essential goods and services.
The upcoming administration will face a comprehensive agenda, including economic recovery, enhancing diplomatic ties with neighbouring Taliban-led Afghanistan, addressing deteriorating infrastructure and persistent power shortages. Additionally, tackling religious and separatist militant factions remains a crucial task, according to a report by Reuters.
8: 15 IST, February 8th 2024
Foreign Affairs Expert Sushant Sareen spoke about the unrest in Pakistan ahead of the country's Parliamentary Elections. He said, "... The attacks have been happening for over a week now... It's particularly bad in Balochistan because there's resistance in both- the Baloch areas as well as the Pashtun areas. People don't identify themselves in the elections... There are speculations that these attacks might be false flag attacks planned and executed by the Pakistan Army, speculating the fact that they do not want elections to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. In KP, there were assumptions that Imran Khan's PTI might do better. Some of these attacks will ensure that the turn-out at polling stations is low which means that voting goes as per the Army's plan..."
8: 10 IST, February 8th 2024
Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it will close its borders with neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran as part of efforts to maintain peace during the polling.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has announced the closure of the border.
”To ensure full security during the general elections to be held in Pakistan on 8 Feb 2024, border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran would remain closed both for cargo and pedestrians. Normal operations would resume on 9 Feb 2024," she said.
The decision was taken after at least 30 people were killed in two back-to-back bomb blasts in Blaochistan's Pishin and Qilla Daifullah which borders both Afghanistan and Iran.
8: 04 IST, February 8th 2024
Following separate blasts across Pakistan, security has been tightened amid a rising spree of violence.
News agency PTI reported that almost 6,50,000 security personnel has been deployed.
7: 50 IST, February 8th 2024
For today's general elections in Pakistan, a total of 12.58 crore voters have been registered.
Media reports suggest that 5,121 candidates are in the race for 266 National Assembly seats. Meanwhile, 12,695 candidates have registered for provincial assemblies.
7: 47 IST, February 8th 2024
As Pakistan will vote for the formation of a new government to lead the crisis-riden country for the next five years. Here are the key runners in today's elections.
Nawaz Sharif's and Maryam Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is tipped to emerge as the single largest party if it manages to gather a majority in the parliamentary elections. This time, Sharif's daughter Maryam has been presented as the political heir apparent.
Despite being in jail, former prime minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will contest elections. However, it might not get enough votes to form a government.
Furthermore, though as per reports, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not win the elections, his party PPP is expected to play a king-maker role after the polls.
7: 06 IST, February 8th 2024
Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Pakistan will hold voting for general elections as the country grapples with the economic crisis. The voting is set to begin to commence at 8 am (05:00 GMT) and will conclude at 05:00 pm (12:00 GMT).
