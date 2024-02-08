Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Mobile Phone Services Suspended as Nation Heads to Polls

Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it will close its borders with neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran as part of efforts to maintain peace during the polling.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has announced the closure of the border.

”To ensure full security during the general elections to be held in Pakistan on 8 Feb 2024, border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran would remain closed both for cargo and pedestrians. Normal operations would resume on 9 Feb 2024," she said.

The decision was taken after at least 30 people were killed in two back-to-back bomb blasts in Blaochistan's Pishin and Qilla Daifullah which borders both Afghanistan and Iran.