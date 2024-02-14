Advertisement

Islamabad: In a surprise development on Tuesday, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated as the prime ministerial candidate of Pakistan by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Taking on X, Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokesperson for PML-N said that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has nominated his younger brother Shehbaz as a candidate for prime minister while his daughter Maryam Nawaz as been nominated for the position of Punjab's chief minister.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد جناب محمد نوازشریف نے وزیراعظم اسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان کے عہدے کےلئے جناب محمد شہبازشریف کو نامزد کر دیا ہے جبکہ وزیراعلی پنجاب کے عہدے کےلئے محترمہ مریم نوازشریف کو نامزد کیا ہے۔ جناب محمد نوازشریف نے پاکستان کے عوام اور سیاسی تعاون فراہم کرنے والی… — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 13, 2024

She said, "Nawaz Sharif has thanked the political parties which provided support to the PML-N (in forming the upcoming government) and expressed hope that through such decisions Pakistan will come out of crises."

This comes as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the same day earlier announced his withdrawal from contention for the prime ministerial position, adding that his party, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would endorse any nominee put forward by the PML-N.

As of now, Shehbaz is affiliated with PML-N led by his older brother Nawaz Sharif, which is also the largest recognised party with 75 seats, while PPP holds the second position with a combined 54 seats. Combined, the two parties would have sufficient seats to secure a majority in the 266-seat legislature.

To form a government in Pakistan, the party must secure 133 seats out of the 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.