Updated February 14th, 2024 at 07:33 IST
Pakistan Elections: Nawaz Sharif Nominates His Younger Brother Shehbaz Sharif for PM’s Post
PML-N nominated Shehbaz as the prime ministerial candidate, while Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam has been nominated for Punjab's Chief Minister.
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Islamabad: In a surprise development on Tuesday, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated as the prime ministerial candidate of Pakistan by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Taking on X, Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokesperson for PML-N said that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has nominated his younger brother Shehbaz as a candidate for prime minister while his daughter Maryam Nawaz as been nominated for the position of Punjab's chief minister.
Advertisement
She said, "Nawaz Sharif has thanked the political parties which provided support to the PML-N (in forming the upcoming government) and expressed hope that through such decisions Pakistan will come out of crises."
Advertisement
This comes as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the same day earlier announced his withdrawal from contention for the prime ministerial position, adding that his party, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would endorse any nominee put forward by the PML-N.
As of now, Shehbaz is affiliated with PML-N led by his older brother Nawaz Sharif, which is also the largest recognised party with 75 seats, while PPP holds the second position with a combined 54 seats. Combined, the two parties would have sufficient seats to secure a majority in the 266-seat legislature.
Advertisement
To form a government in Pakistan, the party must secure 133 seats out of the 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.
Advertisement
Published February 14th, 2024 at 07:30 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Díaz leads Real Madrid to win over LeipzigSports 27 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.