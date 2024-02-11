Pakistan Elections: PTI-Backed Candidates Move Courts Alleging 'Rigged' Poll Counts

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-affiliated independent candidates too moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) alleging rigging of votes. | Image: ANI

Islamabad: Amid the ongoing uproar in Pakistan over the delayed election results and some reports suggesting Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League in the lead, many moved courts alleging that their defeat was due to rigging, quoting local media news agency ANI reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-affiliated independent candidates too moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the winning of Shebhaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz for PP-164 and NA-118.

The independent candidate Yousuf Mio has filed a petition against the PML-N president claiming that the returning officer (RO) officer did not allow the petitioner to enter the office.

The results were announced in the petitioner's absence, the application stated, urging the court to direct the RO to announce the results as per Form-47.

The local media cited by ANI further stated that Alia Hamza challenged the result against Hamza Shehbaz and noted that the PML-N candidate lost the election as per Form-45.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmeen Rashid challenged the results against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's victory in Lahore's NA-130 constituency.

Additionally, in Islamabad, PTI-backed candidates Shoaib Shaheen and Ali Bhukhari challenged the victories of Maryam Nawaz in Lahore's NA-119 and Ata Tarar ibn Na-127.