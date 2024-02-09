Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Pakistan Suspends Mobile Phone Services Nationwide Amid General Election Turmoil

The interior ministry issued a statement, citing a recent surge in terrorist incidents as the rationale behind the decision

Digital Desk
AP
Supporters of Nawaz Sharif celebrating. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As voting commenced in Pakistan's general election, the nation implemented a drastic measure by suspending mobile phone services nationwide. The move, announced by the interior ministry, aimed to maintain order amidst anticipated turmoil surrounding the contentious polls.

The interior ministry issued a statement, citing a recent surge in terrorist incidents as the rationale behind the decision. The temporary shutdown of mobile services was deemed necessary to tackle threats and ensure the preservation of law and order during the electoral process.

PTI condemns suspension of mobile phone services 

However, the move drew swift criticism from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the country's largest political party. In a statement, PTI accused the government of engaging in pre-poll rigging by shutting down internet and mobile services on election day. The party expressed concern about potential attempts to undermine the electoral process, questioning the legitimacy of the regime's actions.

"Minutes before polling for General Elections is scheduled to start in Pakistan, reports about shutting down cell phone services across the country have surfaced. After unleashing unprecedented pre-poll rigging against Imran Khan’s PTI, will the illegitimate, fascist regime stoop to another low on polling day? The world is watching," the PTI statement read.

Here is what else you need to know

The suspension of mobile phone services on election day adds to the already tense atmosphere surrounding the general election, which has been marred by allegations of pre-poll rigging and concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

As voters cast their ballots amidst heightened security measures and communication restrictions, the outcome of Pakistan's general election remains predetermined, according to experts. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

