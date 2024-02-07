Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Pakistani Father Kills Son for Hoisting Flag of Imran Khan's PTI in Peshawar

Amid the brewing political turmoil in Pakistan, a distressing incident occurred in Peshawar when a father killed his son after he hoisted a flag of PTI.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Peshawar - Amid the brewing political turmoil in Pakistan, a distressing incident occurred in Peshawar when a father killed his son after he hoisted a flag of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. According to Gulf Today, an argument broke out between the father and son over their political affiliations. After the son returned from working in Qatar, he decided to hoist the flag of the former Pakistani Prime Minister's party at the family home on the outskirts of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It is pertinent to note that the country is heading towards general elections which have left the country divided now more than ever before. 

"The father prohibited his son from hoisting the PTI flag at home, but the son refused to take it down and abandon PTI," District police official Naseer Farid told local reporters. “The argument escalated, and in a fit of anger, the father fired a pistol at his 31-year-old son, before fleeing the house,” he added. According to Gulf Today, the son died on the way to the hospital. The initial reports also suggested that the father was associated with the Awami National Party (ANP), while the son was a supporter of PTI. 

Advertisement

The rise in political polarisation in Pakistan

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community and indicated the polarising aspects of the Pakistani politics. According to Gulf Today, the father fled the crime scene after killing the son and law enforcement is still on the lookout. Elections which are scheduled to take place on February 8 are often marred with political violence in Pakistan with political candidates often getting targetted by bombings and gun attacks. Meanwhile, the PTI supremo, Imran Khan, is still serving a prison sentence in the Toshakhana case and is navigating through other legal battles. Amid all the chaos, Khan has accused the ruling regime of hurling baseless allegations against him, insisting that everything is part of the “London plan”. Meanwhile, Khan's critics have accused him of radicalising his supporters and supported their argument by referring to the May 9 violence which erupted after Khan's arrest in the Al Qadir Case.  

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralWorld NewsRepublic Digital
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Hemant Soren's ED Custody Extended By 5 Days

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Abraham Ozler Director Midhun Manuel Completes A Decade In Film Industry

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement