Updated January 17th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

PTI To Spring Surprise On Feb 8, Claims Imran Khan

Khan said that Pakistan Army Gen Bajwa “made an offer during meetings held at the President’s House, provided he (Imran) would behave sensibly."

Digital Desk
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan.
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former jailed prime minister Imran Khan has said his party will announce a surprise on February 8,  labelling it as ”Plan C” after claiming that the "Plan A" and "Plan B” for his party failed. Khan, who is languishing in the jail, said that the surprise 'Plan C’ is underway as he spoke with the reporters in Islamabad’s Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The reporters gathered to cover the proceedings of the multiple corruption cases that Khan has been accused of, including the cipher case.

What is Imran Khan's ‘Plan C’?

While Khan did not reveal the details about what his ‘Plan C’ was, the former PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan indicated that it revolved around retaining the reserved seats of the party following the loss of their electoral symbol, ‘bat’, Dawn is reporting. PTI had struck a deal with splinter group, ‘PTI-Nazriati’, to contest polls under the ‘batsman’ symbol. But this effort was thwarted by the Election Commission of Pakistan. As a politician who has struggled for over 27 years, said Khan, a political conspiracy was hatched against him.

Khan said that Pakistan Army Gen Bajwa “made an offer during meetings held at the President’s House, provided he (Imran) would behave sensibly and would not underscore the cipher issue,” the paper reported. Khan maintained that his party was being targetted for the May 9 violence. Violent protests that targeted the Corps Commander House and the GHQ were a part of the ‘London agreement’ Khan alleged, adding that it is untrue that he may have hurled threats to the members of the Election.

The Lahore High Court’s full bench reserved its verdict on Khan relating to two petitions challenging rejection of nomination papers from NA-122, Lahore and NA-89, Mianwali, Dawn said.  Khan’s nomination was rejected on grounds of being convicted in the Toshakhana case, and proposer not being a voter from the constituency. A senior counsel Sardar Latif Khosa has been requesting for an early hearing of an appeal relating to the three-year conviction handed by a trial court to PTI founder in the Toshakhana case.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

