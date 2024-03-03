Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

March 3rd, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Shehbaz Sharif Elected to Become Pakistan's Prime Minister For the Second Time

Pakistan Muslim Leader Shahbaz Sharif was elected as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan by the country's newly elected national assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif
Ex Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Islamabad – Pakistan Muslim Leader Shahbaz Sharif was elected as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan by the country's newly elected national assembly.

This is a developing story. 

March 3rd, 2024 at 14:17 IST

