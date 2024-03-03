Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 14:17 IST
Shehbaz Sharif Elected to Become Pakistan's Prime Minister For the Second Time
Pakistan Muslim Leader Shahbaz Sharif was elected as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan by the country's newly elected national assembly.
- World News
- 1 min read
Ex Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. | Image:AP
Advertisement
Islamabad – Pakistan Muslim Leader Shahbaz Sharif was elected as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan by the country's newly elected national assembly.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 14:17 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
How These Homemade Remedies Are Harming Your SkinLifestyle16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.