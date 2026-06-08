Philippines Rocked by 7.8 Magnitude Quake: Video Captures Panic Among Students At Local Schools

Philippines: On the day of the new academic year, a massive, destructive magnitude 7.8 earthquake jolted Southern Mindanao on Monday morning.

The violent tremors caused structural collapses, sent thousands into a panic, and triggered widespread tsunami evacuation orders across several Asian nations. The powerful offshore tectonic quake struck at 7:37 a.m. local time.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the epicentre was located off the coast of Sarangani province at a depth of roughly 55 kilometres.

PHIVOLCS initially recorded the event as a magnitude 7.0 before upgrading it to a severe 7.8, making it the strongest earthquake to strike the Philippines since 1990.

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Classroom Assemblies Shaken by Violent Tremors

Across the region, children were arriving for their first day of classes, with many gathered in outdoor courtyards for traditional Monday morning flag-raising ceremonies.

A terrifying scene was captured on video at Mahayahay Elementary School in Barangay Kilalag, Malita, Davao Occidental.

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As students and teachers stood in formation for the morning assembly, the earth began to buckle violently.

Video footage captured by DepEd Mahayahay Elementary School showed dozens of terrified primary students dropping to the ground in the open yard as a small concrete shelter structure collapsed in a cloud of dust directly behind them.

Fortunately, school officials later confirmed that no injuries were reported at that campus, as teachers quickly guided the children through emergency safety protocols.

Widespread Destruction in Urban Hubs

The impact was far more severe in General Santos City, a major commercial hub of over 700,000 people located close to the epicentre.

The city police reported that the intense shaking, rated as "very strong" Intensity VII on the local scale, toppled multiple buildings and left streets covered in thick debris.

Smashed glass windows, caved-in roofs, and fallen structural concrete crushed several vehicles parked nearby.

Critical infrastructure was also hit hard, with dangerous cracks appearing on a key access bridge in General Santos City and several transmission lines suffering severe damage, cutting off electricity to parts of the region.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) immediately suspended all operations at the General Santos International Airport to conduct safety checks after ceiling tiles crashed into the passenger terminals, disrupting at least 17 flights.