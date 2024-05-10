Sent Special Envoy To Israel To End Hostilities During Ramadan: PM Modi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Reaffirming stand on peace, in a candid conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed some exclusive details on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and steps taken by New Delhi on the same. "I sent a special envoy to Israel during the holy month of Ramadan. No one knows about it yet, this is the first time I'm saying this," revealed PM Modi.

The Prime Minister recalled that he had asked Israel to not fight the war during the month of Ramadan, adding that the country also offered humanitarian aid to those affected in the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister said, "During Ramadan, I urged Israel to not fight the war during that month and secondly, our special envoy asked Israel to desist from hostilities. We also offered humanitarian help. It's just we don’t boast about it. This is our character."

Asserting India's effort to help those in need, the Prime Minister said, "We do help people, we just don't show it off. We sometimes get success in this and sometimes we don't," said the Prime Minister during the interview.

This statement by PM Modi supports the two-nation theory in the Middle East amid the escalating tension between Israel and Hamas. Earlier, EAM Dr S Jaishankar too voted for the two-state solution to bring peace to Palestine, maintaining New Delhi's long-held stance.

Earlier this year, Jaishankar tweeted, "Spoke this afternoon with FM Eli Choen of Israel. Appreciate his sharing the Israeli assessment of the current situation. Reiterated our firm commitment to countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two-state solution."

In the 100-minute-long conversation, the Prime Minister asserted that all global bodies across the world want India's active participation in global affairs.

"All leading global bodies want India’s active participation. Most of the countries have taken sides, and they want India to take a side too, but India is very clear, we are not on any side but peace. We don't talk about providing weapons or not fighting the war," he said.