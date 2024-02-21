English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 14:15 IST

PM Modi, Greece Counterpart Mitsitakis Aim to Boost Bilateral Ties in Joint Press Conference

“We discussed counterterrorism, and have agreed to work on areas of mutual interests such as defense and cybersecurity,” Prime Minister said.

Digital Desk
Mitsitakis
PM Modi, his Greek counterpart Mitsitakis. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a joint press conference alongside the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is on two-day visit to New Delhi from February 21-22. As the Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis arrived in India, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Prime Minister Modi and PM Mitsotakis held a bilateral discussion, and the two counterparts will attend a lunch banquet later in honour of the visiting dignitary. Addressing a joint press conference alongside his Greek counterpart, PM Modi stated that he was overwhelmed at the strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Greece. He added that Greece and India, the two strategic trade partners, have agreed to level the bilateral economic and trade cooperation and have discussed boosting the number of start-ups in both nations.

Advertisement

“We discussed about scores of issues including counterterrorism, and have agreed to work on areas of mutual interests such as defense and cybersecurity,” Prime Minister said. He went on to add that ‘connectivity’ is the most important area of operation between India and Greece. PM added that he and his Greek counterpart held discussions on migration and mobility partnership and have agreed to strike agreements. Certain bilateral agreements pertaining to various sectors will be effective next year, said Prime Minister.

Advertisement

India, Greece to double the bilateral trade by 2030

India and Greece have agreed to double the bilateral trade by 2030, as the two leaders foresee immense potential for growth in areas of defence and security, infrastructure, agriculture, education and skill development, and global peace, Prime Minister noted. The objective on both sides is to double the bilateral trade and grow side by side. 

Advertisement

The visit by PM Mitsotakis is the  first bilateral Head of State level trip from Greece to India after 15 years. After receiving the Guard of Honour, Mitsitakis said. “It is a privilege to be in India on an official state visit, reciprocating the visit of the Prime Minister to Greece a few months ago. For Greece, the strategic partnership between our two countries is of particular importance and we will have the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics, political consultations, strategic partnership, but also fostering our economic lives between our two economies. So it's a real privilege to be here and I'm really looking forward to the discussions we will have as the Prime Minister.” PM Modi visited Athens on 25 August 2023.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

18 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-85 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info9 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Mahesh Jethmalani to Represent Republic Reporter in Calcutta HC

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Viral: Fake Accounts of Akaay Kohli Flood Social Media Following Birth

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo