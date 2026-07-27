Voting Kicks Off to Empty Booths in PoK as Residents Boycott Polls Amid Unrest

Polling for the first phase of the Legislative Assembly elections began in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday across 13 constituencies in the Mirpur Division as reports of empty polling booths have also emerged following a boycott call by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and other opposition groups.

More than 1.4 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the first phase of the elections, which are being held amid heightened security, allegations of military interference and growing political tensions.

Boycott Call Leads to Reports of Empty Polling Booths

The polling is taking place under the shadow of a boycott call issued by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). Reports from several parts of PoK indicated that polling stations remained largely deserted, with empty booths seen in multiple areas as many residents chose to stay away from the voting process.

The boycott has added to the political uncertainty surrounding the elections, which are already being held amid allegations of military interference and concerns over the fairness of the electoral process.

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Voting is being conducted across 13 assembly seats in the districts of Mirpur, Bhimber and Kotli. Election authorities have set up over 2,500 polling stations for the exercise, with polling material dispatched to all districts ahead of voting.

To facilitate the electoral process, the PoK administration declared July 27 a public holiday across the Mirpur Division.

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The elections have turned into a key political contest between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), both coalition partners in Pakistan's federal government.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to boycott the elections.