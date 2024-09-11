Published 14:52 IST, September 11th 2024
Pope Francis Arrives in Singapore on Last Leg of His Asia Tour
Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, arrived in Singapore on Wednesday on the last leg of his Asia tour.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pope Francis’ tour of Asia, which started on September 2, also took him to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia and is his longest trip yet. | Image: AP
14:52 IST, September 11th 2024