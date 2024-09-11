sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:52 IST, September 11th 2024

Pope Francis Arrives in Singapore on Last Leg of His Asia Tour

Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, arrived in Singapore on Wednesday on the last leg of his Asia tour.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pope Francis’ tour of Asia, which started on September 2, also took him to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia and is his longest trip yet.
