Updated February 11th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Prank Goes Wrong: Muscular Man Brutally Throwing A YouTuber Into The River Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: The YouTuber can be seen in the video following the pedestrian before abruptly honking into his ear with a horn.

Pritam Saha
Honking Prank Goes Wrong
Honking Prank Goes Wrong | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Many people play practical jokes in order to record videos and post them on YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms. The development of content has grown to be a lucrative career option worldwide in the current internet-era. Prank videos are among the most well-liked categories on social media among all of the others. Even while watching these amusing clips are enjoyable, there are a chance that they could go wrong and get you into serious trouble. Similarly, this YouTuber found himself in serious difficulty after pulling a practical joke.

A video of a YouTuber making fun of a stranger who was standing next to a river went viral recently on social media. The YouTuber can be seen in the video following the pedestrian before abruptly honking into his ear with a horn. The prank, however, does not go as planned as the muscular man, angered by the ridiculous behavior, lifts him up and tosses him into the river from a height over the absurd act. Shortly after, the prankster was spotted swimming in the water to reach land. Since it was shared, the video has about 300,000 views on Twitter as of right now.

Pranksters frequently cause trouble for the public by their pranks, which often results in distress. The police have also reported an increase in the frequency of pranks that are hurting or distressing other individuals. Such behavior is not only illegal but also harmful. Jokes are lighthearted and enjoyable, but they shouldn't be used in a way that violates the law or endangers the safety of others. Examining the possible effects and influence of one's actions is essential before engaging in any pranks or similar activities. False reports of shootings, fictitious bomb threats, and other risky behavior are some of the most popular pranks.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

