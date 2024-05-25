 Maintain Resistance Against France, New Caledonia Protesters Told | Republic World
Published 23:17 IST, May 25th 2024

Pro-Independence Leader Calls on New Caledonia Protesters to Maintain Resistance Against France

The leader of a pro-independence party in New Caledonia called on supporters to maintain resistance against contentious election reform bill proposed by Paris.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
At least seven people have died as a result of the unrest in New Caledonia.
At least seven people have died as a result of the unrest in New Caledonia.
