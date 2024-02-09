Advertisement

In a landmark interview with former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian leader Vladimir Putin addressed several pressing issues, including the possibility of releasing detained Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich in a potential prisoner swap.

Lasting over two hours, the interview marked Putin's first sit-down with a Western interviewer in Moscow since his forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022. During the conversation, Putin hinted at the prospect of releasing 32-year-old Gershkovich, who has been detained since March, suggesting that he may return to his homeland.

What exactly did Putin say?

"I do not rule out that the person you refer to, Mr. Gershkovich, may return to his motherland," Putin remarked, describing him as a "patriot." The Russian leader emphasized that it "does not make any sense to keep him in prison in Russia," expressing a willingness to engage in discussions regarding his release.

Furthermore, Putin urged the United States' special services to consider how they could contribute to achieving the goals pursued by Russia's special services. He indicated ongoing talks on the matter, highlighting a potential opportunity for cooperation between the two countries.

What did Putin say on Ukraine?

In addition to the issue of detained journalists, Putin addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, suggesting that the war could soon come to an end if the United States and Western allies ceased sending weapons to Kyiv. The remarks underscored Putin's perspective on the role of external support in prolonging the conflict.

The interview with Tucker Carlson provided a platform for Putin to convey his stance on critical diplomatic matters, offering insights into Russia's approach to international relations amidst heightened tensions with the West. As discussions continue on various fronts, including the release of detained individuals and efforts to resolve conflicts, the outcome remains uncertain.