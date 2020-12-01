101-year-old Italian Woman Hailed As COVID-19 'warrior' After Recovering From Virus Thrice

A 101-year-old Italian woman, who survived the Spanish Flu and the Second World War, has now become a COVID-19 ‘warrior’ too. According to RT, the woman named Maria Orsingher baffled doctors in Italy. Her daughter Carla told the media outlet that Maria was first tested positive for coronavirus back in February after which she was hospitalised in Sondalo.

Carla said that after recovery, the doctors had told her that they had never seen anybody as old as Maria triumph and recover from the deadly virus so conveniently. She added that the 101-year-old did not require breathing assistance and did not develop a fever as well. In September, after celebrating her birthday, Maria had again developed a fever, after which she was again hospitalised.

Carla said that thereafter, her mother tested positive for COVID-19 again and was then treated for 18 days. According to reports, Maria’s hospitalisation was more precautionary than necessary, given her age and risks. The deadly virus was still not done with her as she again tested positive last week. However, this time, fortunately, she did not develop any symptoms.

Maria is still recovering in bed. She is deaf and is unable to communicate with her kids. If enduring the Spanish flu wasn’t enough, the 101-year-old has survived COVID-19 twice and she now also expected to recover again. Maria’s daughter said that the doctors and caretakers remain amazed as in a span of nine months, her ageing mother has tested positive thrice and then tested negative twice.

Other inspiring recoveries

Meanwhile, Maria is not the only elderly patient to recover from the deadly virus. Previously, a 106-ear-old woman from Thane, Maharashtra also defeated coronavirus. The woman named Anandibai Patil had tested positive for the deadly disease and was admitted to Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital for treatment.

In another case, a 106-year-old resident of Delhi's Nawabganj recovered from COVID-19 disease. The man named Mukhtar Ahmed had tested positive for the disease and was admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. Mukhtar received treatment for about 15 days and was discharged on May 1. Ahmed had contracted the disease from his son, who was also admitted to the same hospital. There have been several other such instances in India where elderly people have recovered from the disease. A 110-year-old woman from Kerala recently beat COVID-19, while in Assam a 93-year-old woman recovered from the disease.

