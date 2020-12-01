Video: Archer Shoots Arrow Right Through Doughnut's Hole, His Precision Wins Internet

Showing off his perfect archery skills, an archer named Josh O’Dell managed to shoot an arrow right through a doughnut’s hole. He shared the video on his official Instagram handle and called his shot the ‘Glazed donut Trickshot’. The sportsman's precision has left the netizens in complete shock and they call this shot as completely ‘unbelievable’.

Archer takes a new challenge

In the very short video, the focus is on a glazed doughnut that is hanging in the air through a thread which has been tied to a stick. Behind, we can see the man, holding his equipment. As the video progresses, the man takes a call and makes the perfect shot. Very precisely, the arrow did not even touch the doughnut and came straight out of the hole. In the caption, the man has used various hashtags like: #trickshots #archerytrickshots #recurvebow #recurvearchery #donuts #sharpshooters #sniper #fyp #foryoupage.

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather around 9.3K views. "Mate your a dead set Gun shot i would love to have a day of flinging sticks with you any day Trad for life", wrote an Instagram user. Making a suggestion, another person wrote, "Do the classic arrow through another arrow that's allready in the bullseye". Another user made another suggestion as he said, "Shot it while it was barely spinning back around".

The archer keeps posting such videos on his Instagram handle. In a recent video that he posted, he performed the challenge where he shoots arrow through one of the lens. In the caption he wrote, "always get asked if glasses help my shot, they do but here is a shot without them". He also used hashtags like: #archerytrickshots #arrowshooting #traditionalarchery #instictivearchery #arrow #bowandarrows #fyp @goldtiparrows @buckeyearcherysupply.

