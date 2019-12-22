Three Little Boys Performing With Made Up Guitars Are Winning Hearts

The video of three little boys giving a performance with their imaginary instruments has been doing the rounds on the internet and netizens are ushering their love for these talented rockstars in-the-making. The video starts with a boy in the middle holding a wooden stick like a guitar and two other boys standing beside. They soon began to sing a song together with their imaginary instruments.

Where will this Rock Band playing on Saturday Night🤗😍 ??

We want to join them 🕺💃#SaturdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/3YMlvTJuP3 — Fit Bharat (@FitBharat) December 21, 2019

Little rockstars

The video was shared by a twitter handle named Fit India which asked its followers if they want to see the rock band playing live in front of them. The expressions on the faces of the boys are just too appealing to ignore. The video has garnered more than 2,000 likes and has been viewed over 18,000 times since it was shared on December 20. The internet is loving the kids and their performance with many praising their singing skills.

Paul McCartney,John Lennon and Ringo Star!!😃Where is George Harrison😁 — . (@konsinha37) December 21, 2019

Level of joy and happiness are extremely high. Made my day! God bless you kids 🙏 — Subo (@mintu_solanki) December 21, 2019

This is newborn Band.. Loved the performance 😍😍 — Shailendra (@shail9730) December 21, 2019

Those soul is pure know how to enjoy. So innocent and cute — Tyagi Sonal (@sonal_tyagi) December 21, 2019

See the reflexes...wooow !!👌 — Pramod Kotnala (@pammikotnala) December 21, 2019

Love their passion and team work...👌🏼👌🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Rahul Srivastava 🇮🇳 जय श्री राम (@rahul12july) December 21, 2019

....singing from their heart😍😘👏🏻👏🏻 — P. T. (@praveentewari7t) December 21, 2019

Cuteness loaded 😀 — Swapnika saxena (@SaxenaSwapnika) December 21, 2019

Yeah me too. Lovely performance! ❤️ — Sunit Pendse (@PendseSunit) December 21, 2019

Youthful Energy !! So cute !! — Neelum Guha (@zoinxy) December 21, 2019

I will love to host them. — CS Saurabh Jain (@cs_spjain) December 21, 2019

Seeing them brings big smile then bollytard @FarOutAkhtar 👊 — Kamal Shah (@KamalSh27551503) December 21, 2019

