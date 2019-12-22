The Debate
Three Little Boys Performing With Made Up Guitars Are Winning Hearts

Rest of the World News

The video of three little boys giving a performance with their imaginary instruments has been doing the rounds on the internet and winning hearts

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
3 little boys

The video of three little boys giving a performance with their imaginary instruments has been doing the rounds on the internet and netizens are ushering their love for these talented rockstars in-the-making. The video starts with a boy in the middle holding a wooden stick like a guitar and two other boys standing beside. They soon began to sing a song together with their imaginary instruments.

Little rockstars

The video was shared by a twitter handle named Fit India which asked its followers if they want to see the rock band playing live in front of them. The expressions on the faces of the boys are just too appealing to ignore. The video has garnered more than 2,000 likes and has been viewed over 18,000 times since it was shared on December 20. The internet is loving the kids and their performance with many praising their singing skills. 

