Three-week-old's Scowling Photoshoot Goes Viral; Netizens Hail The 'Mean Mug Baby'

While newborn infants often melt hearts with their sunny smiles, there is one baby who is stealing the internet with her mean scowl.

Meet the 'Mean Mug Baby' - Luna Musa from Westerville, Ohio.

The three-week-old, who had her baby photoshoot on Monday by American photographer Justine Tuhy, went viral when Tuhy shared her photo on Instagram. Luna's father - Christian Musa has told Tuhy that the baby's scowl was no act, according to news reports. Reports state that Musa has proudly declared, "She’s been mean-mugging since day one." Luna was reportedly born on November 15.

Mean Mug baby goes viral

Tuhy took to Instagram to share three scowling photos of Luna. The three-week-old is seen glowering at the camera, bundled in a light brown blanket with a golden-grey bow on her head. This particular photo has already garnered over 2000 likes since Wednesday, when Tuhy posted. Apart from this photo, Tuhy also posted other scowling photos of Luns wrapped in blue banket, sporting a blue bow resting in a basket and a one other wrapped in a green blanket, lying ina copper-coloured bucket.

Here are Luna's photos, captured by Justine Tuhy:

Twitterati have loved the 'Mean mug Baby', with one person urging presidential candidate Andrew Yang to sport the 'mean mug' look:

I asked @AndrewYang to mean mug with me at the Chicago rally and he obliged. I’M ECSTATIC RIGHT NOW GODDAMN 🙌#MATH #YangGang pic.twitter.com/Sw4KVbgBsr — jaree (@sleepyjaree) December 6, 2019

I love looking at my baby pictures because I always used to mean mug the camera as a kid.



Like I'd be laughing and such but the second I saw the camera I'd look super stern — TheGoodestRatboy (@RatboyThe) December 7, 2019

