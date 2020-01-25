3-year-old Boy Leading Pre-K Class In Prayer Melts Hearts, Watch Video

A three-year-old Missouri boy has gained national fame for an adorable and heartwarming moment captured on video. Through the video, the boy named Makhi Martin can be seen leading his Pre-K class in prayer before lunch and the video has taken down the internet by storm. In the video, Martin can be seen in his school uniform wearing a red polo and black pants joining his hands and praying God to bless his class' lunch and to bless all the boys and girls all over the world. The adorable video shows the boy slowly and carefully reciting each line of the prayer with his classmates repeating it back to him.

Video garners over 2 million views

Ranisha Martin, mother of the three-year-old shared the video on Facebook two weeks ago and since then her son has become national attention. Martin wrote in the caption of the video, "You [are] getting so big now and you making me so proud. I really do adore this kid ! It don't get no better than this." Within a few days, the little boy went from Transformation Christian School in St. Louis to the national television. The video was shared everywhere from social media platforms, local news channels to national talk shows. He also appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" with his mom and dad. The Facebook video shared by his mother has managed to garner over 2 million views so far.

Child licks a lollypop during school assembly

Another video that recently went viral shows students and teachers singing ‘Itni shakti hume dena data’ during a school assembly. The funny part of the video is that a child licks a lollypop when others sing the prayer together and it has taken down the internet by storm. The adorable clip was shared on social media platform by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag which has left most people in splits.

