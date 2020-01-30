4-year-old's Original Composition 'Dinosaur's In Love' Wins Hearts On Social Media

A 4-year-old girl original song has become a hit sensation with social media users. Fenn, who is the daughter of British singer, Tom Rosenthal sang her first solo creation and the video was uploaded in Twitter where it has garnered millions of views already. Even Spotify's original Twitter account asked when Fenn would release her debut album.

'Heartwrenching' song

The 4-year-old singer-songwriter took social media by storm with her song Dinosaurs in Love. The song is about dinosaurs and how they met their untimely end without having a chance to say goodbye. The video was uploaded by Fenn's dad, Tom Rosenthal and he has stated that he often encourages Fenn and her six-year-old sister to compose and sing their own melodies.

The caption of Rosenthal's video states that the song and lyrics were entirely composed by Fenn and he just helped a little here and there. Take a look at the video and Fenn's singing below-

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

Social media users were just swooning over the song and only praises about Fenn's singing and lyrics.

we're not crying you're crying https://t.co/tIzEtmCmmq — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) January 29, 2020

Life should find a way to get this into the next @JurassicWorld film. I don't know who to tag to make this happen. #JurassicWorld3 https://t.co/GiZkIj5CR7 — Jules Johnston (@JohnstonJules) January 30, 2020

so deep, i wanna write wit u https://t.co/LylUQLvE37 — Nahko (@NahkoBear) January 30, 2020

This is my favorite song and artist of the decade. https://t.co/ajpcdRl3xb — Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) January 29, 2020

Has Fenn decided on an official release date yet? 🦕💚 — Spotify (@Spotify) January 29, 2020

The end hit me like a meteor — Gecko (@geckoofficial) January 28, 2020

I am utterly gutted, in the very best way possible, at this. I love it ♥️ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 30, 2020

