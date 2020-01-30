The Debate
4-year-old's Original Composition 'Dinosaur's In Love' Wins Hearts On Social Media

Rest of the World News

4-year-old singer-songwriter took social media by storm with her song Dinosaurs in Love. The song is about dinosaurs and how they met their untimely end.

4-year-old

A 4-year-old girl original song has become a hit sensation with social media users. Fenn, who is the daughter of British singer, Tom Rosenthal sang her first solo creation and the video was uploaded in Twitter where it has garnered millions of views already. Even Spotify's original Twitter account asked when Fenn would release her debut album.

'Heartwrenching' song

The 4-year-old singer-songwriter took social media by storm with her song Dinosaurs in Love. The song is about dinosaurs and how they met their untimely end without having a chance to say goodbye. The video was uploaded by Fenn's dad, Tom Rosenthal and he has stated that he often encourages Fenn and her six-year-old sister to compose and sing their own melodies.

The caption of Rosenthal's video states that the song and lyrics were entirely composed by Fenn and he just helped a little here and there. Take a look at the video and Fenn's singing below-

Social media users were just swooning over the song and only praises about Fenn's singing and lyrics.

