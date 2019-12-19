5-year-old Wished To Ride Unicorn Before Brain Surgery, His Class Made It Happen

Wyatt Haas's kindergarten class decided to throw him a party before he left for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis to remove a tumour. At the party, Wyatt was able to ride one of the two unicorns that were present at the party. After the party, Wyatt even begged his mother to take him to a unicorn store.

Riding a 'unicorn'

According to Wyatt's mother, Corissa Haas, 27, of Fallon, Montana, the entire experience blew young Wyatt's mind. The party was organised before so that his class could say goodbye to Wyatt before he left for the hospital. Wyatt was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumour. Wyatt will be undergoing surgery to help remove it.

The party was organised by one of the mothers of kids that is in the same class as Wyatt. While talking to local media she said that her son is the same age as Wyatt and she realised that it could very easily have been her son who had a tumour. She messaged the other parents and within hours organised a party.

Fortunately, Neilsen's family own a horse ranch and she had one horse called Bonanza that was pure white and one of the other parents offered their snow-white pony called Lily. Together the pair painted both the 'Unicorns' in the colours of the rainbow.

Half the class gathered at a local park on December 7 and each child got a unicorn ride, including Wyatt.

According to his father, Zachry Haas, Wyatt is a happy child who loves anything with colour. Wyatt's dad is a mechanist at a railway company and is the sole breadwinner in the family. The family had to start a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses, they raised more than $8,000. Wyatt's parents have started a facebook page called 'Wyatt's Journey' and those who follow it send Wyatt gifts and cards. One class at a different elementary school even made Wyatt a unicorn mural.

