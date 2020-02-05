Australia: 500 More Koalas Killed After Loggers Bulldoze Plantation

After thousands of koalas died in the deadly bushfires that ravaged Australia, 500 more have reportedly been killed during land clearing. Dozens of koalas have been found dead or injured at the timber plantation in the Australian state of Victoria, which sparked an investigation by the officials. Bluegum trees, which is an important koala habitat, were harvested from the plantation in December, and there are only a few trees left. Some of the koalas have reportedly starved to death in the remaining trees and others were apparently killed by the bulldozers.

Rescue teams sent to the spot

Nearly 80 koalas have reportedly been removed from the spot and are being cared for. It came just after tens of thousands of koalas were killed in the bushfires that have ravaged Australia. Australia's Environment Ministry has listed the marsupial as vulnerable. Animal Protection Group Animals Australia reportedly said that it has sent rescue teams to the site in a bid to "save as many of these precious animals as possible". The company behind the logging is not clear. As per the logging industry, the blue gum trees were harvested in November and the contractor strictly followed all the norms to protect the animals.

Australia gripped by ravaging bushfires

Australia has been gripped by ravaging bushfire since September last year and the damage has been so dreadful that it is being dubbed as the worst in recorded history. Properties, people and wildlife are the worst sufferers in the ongoing bushfire down under. In a recent piece of news coming in from Australia, an estimated 37,000 koalas have been killed in the wildfires so far. According to Steven Selwood of South Australia Veterinary Emergency Management, there are only 9,000 koalas that remain out of the 46,000 that were thought to be on the island before this year's bushfire. Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley had earlier suggested that koalas be listed as endangered species after their population took an eye-opening hit by the ongoing bushfires in the country.

