6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Port Hardy, No Damage Reported

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted 188 kilometres west of Canada's Port Hardy on Christmas Eve, the United States Geological Survey said. The earthquake struck at around 7:36 pm local time and the depth of the quake was recorded at around one to five kilometres. Port Hardy, a municipality in British Columbia has a population of around 4,132. So far, no damage or injuries from the earthquake has been reported.

Earthquakes in Canada

There is no current tsunami warning in effect, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. A number of aftershocks were reported after the quake hit Port Hardy. According to Earthquakes Canada, at least 10 earthquakes have struck the North American country in December alone. A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was reported on December 1, 28 kilometres north-east of Sept-lles, a city in Quebec. On December 10, 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit south-west of Amos in Quebec.

On December 13, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck 14 kilometres north of Wiarton in Ontario. A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit 28 kilometres west-south-west of Amos. Another earthquake hit on December 17 when a 2.9 magnitude quake struck 10 km south-west of Cornwall in Ontario. At least six earthquakes hit on December 23, three of them were in Port Hardy, 2 in Port Alice and one in Village of Queen Charlotte.

However, the deadliest earthquake in the recorded history of Canada occurred on November 18, 1929. A 7.2 magnitude quake jolted the Grand Banks of Newfoundland which left 27-28 people dead. Another quake that impacted the most occurred in 2001 when a 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Puget Sound, an inlet of the Pacific Ocean and part of the Salish Sea. The earthquake killed one person and injured 400 others. No deaths or injuries have been reported in over 20 earthquakes that have struck Canada since 2001.

