7-year-old Indian Wins $1 Million Jackpot At Dubai Duty Free Raffle

A 7-year-old Indian national living in Ajman hit the jackpot of $1 million on March 18 when his name was drawn at the Dubai Duty-Free raffle. Kapilraj Kanakaraj, a grade 1 student, held ticket 4234 in series 327, which was bought by his father on February 21. Kanakaraja, the father, hails from Tamil Nadu and has been an Ajman resident for 27 years, as per reports.

1st-grade student hits Jackpot

Expressing his happiness of winning the cash prize, Kanakaraja reportedly said he could not believe that he became a millionaire. He was thankful for the wonderful blessing bestowed on his family. As far as the cash is concerned, Kanakaraja reportedly said that part of the prize money will go to his furniture shop business and the rest for his son’s future.

As per reports, Kanakraja, who is a businessman in Ajman has been living there for the past 27 years and supplies furniture to schools in UAE. He told a local media outlet that he was traveling to Chennai on a business trip when he purchased his winning ticket number 4234. Trying his luck, an elated Kanakaraja told a local media outlet that this is the first time he purchases a ticket and that he still can't believe that he won it.

Earlier, a one-year-old Indian baby boy Mohammad Salah reportedly won a jackpot worth $1 million in the United Arab Emirates in a monthly raffle draw. According to reports, Mohammad's father Ramees Rahman had been taking part in the Dubai Duty-Free lottery promotions for the past 12 months and recently bought the jackpot-winning ticket under his son's name with 1319 as its serial number.

While talking to a local media outlet, Rahman said that he was really happy after winning the jackpot, adding that his son's future is financially secured. According to reports, in the same lucky draw, a few more people won the lottery of a luxury vehicle when their raffle tickets were drawn in the Finest Surprise Promotions on February 4 at the Dubai International Airport.

