UAE: 1-year-old Indian Baby Wins $1million Jackpot In Raffle Draw

A one-year-old Indian baby boy Mohammad Salah reportedly won a jackpot worth $1 million in the United Arab Emirates in a monthly raffle draw. According to reports, Mohammad's father Ramees Rahman had been taking part in the Dubai Duty-Free lottery promotions for the past 12 months and recently bought the jackpot-winning ticket under his son's name with 1319 as its serial number.

While talking to a local media outlet, Rahman said that he was really happy after winning the jackpot, adding that his son's future is financially secured. According to reports, in the same lucky draw, a few more people won the lottery of a luxury vehicle when their raffle tickets were drawn in the Finest Surprise Promotions on February 4 at the Dubai International Airport.

Indian shopkeeper wins big

An Indian man in UAE recently won a luxury car and 200,000 dirhams in a Dubai raffle ending a decade-long wait to hit the jackpot, a Dubai-based newspaper reported. Sreejith, who is a storekeeper had been earnestly buying Raffle tickets every year since the past 10 years in the hope of hitting the jackpot, a media report said.

This year, his fortunes changed after he claimed an Infiniti QX50 car as well as 200,000 dirhams ($54,448) cash prize in the Infiniti Mega Raffle, part of the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the report said. While talking about his big win to media he said he couldn’t believe his ears when he heard the result.

He revealed that he had diligently purchased a raffle ticket every year for the last 10 years. He further stated this win meant so much for him and had made him believe that dreams can come true. He said that he has two boys and third on his way adding that this money would ensure that his kids have a bright future ahead of them.

Indian farmer wins over USD 4 million

A few months ago, an Indian farmer, who returned home after failing to find a job in Dubai, ended up winning over USD 4 million in the raffle, the tickets of which he bought with the money borrowed from his wife. Vilas Rikkala, who is presently in Hyderabad, was the winner of the Dh15 million (USD 4.08 million) Big Ticket raffle, the Gulf News reported. Rikkala left the UAE at the end of his failed effort to hunt for a job in Dubai.

