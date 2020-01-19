70 Yemeni Soldiers Killed In Missile Attack Launched By Houthi Rebels: Report

At least 70 soldiers have been killed in a missile attack launched by Shiite Houthi rebels in the central province of Marib on January 18, said reports. The Yemeni government had not revealed the number of fatalities and an earlier report claimed that around 25 soldiers lost their lives in the attack.

According to Yemen’s official news agency, Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi had ealier condemned the ‘cowardly’ terror attack. Hadi said that the Houthi militia, through their ‘disgraceful actions’, has confirmed its unwillingness to achieve peace.

Read: Missile Attack On Military Base In Yemen Kills Dozens: Report

Conflict between Houthi rebels and coalition states

Yemen has been the worst hit due to the ongoing armed conflict between Houthi rebels and a coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In 2015, Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened in the conflict on request of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and the continued fighting has caused disproportionate suffering for the civilians.

Read: Yemen Separatists, Government Troops Pull Back From Key City

Amnesty International, a London-based human rights organisation, had said in a report that Yemen’s war has been characterized by unlawful bombings, displacement and a dearth of basic services, leaving many struggling to survive. “The humanitarian response is overstretched, but people with disabilities – who are already among those most at risk in armed conflict – should not face even greater challenges in accessing essential aid,” said Rawya Rageh, Senior Crisis Advisor at Amnesty International.

Read: US Attempted Second Attack Targeting Iranian Military Official In Yemen: Report

Read: Aid Groups Halt Work In South Yemen After Targeted Bombings

(With inputs from agencies)