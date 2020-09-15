Good News: 88-year-old Man Vows To Complete 24,901 Miles Walk To Raise Funds

A man in his late 80s has decided to complete a walk, he had started more than 30 years ago, in order to raise funds for Mattapoisett Land Trust to secure more lands for conservation purposes in Massachusetts, USA. The man named Brad Hathaway had started walking around his town in 1988 after his doctor advised him to do so finding him at risk for heart disease and diabetes.

'Walk around the world'

Brad began to walk around Aucoot daily no matter what the weather was and also started noting the distance he covered every day on the calendar. Recently, the 88-year-old decided to calculate the total distance he has covered so far and discovered he was just a few miles from completing 24,901 miles, a distance equivalent to the earth's circumference. According to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to raise money for the abovementioned cause, Brad on September 12 was 57 miles away from completing the target.

To celebrate Brad’s lifetime of accomplishments, and his "walk around the world", the Mattapoisett Land Trust will hold a celebration on October 3 starting at 10 a.m. Brad will walk the final mile of the journey on the day. Brad himself was the founding member of the MLT and has been part of the efforts to conserve land in Old Aucoot.

"All proceeds from Brad’s fundraising walk will be used for land acquisitions in the Aucoot area to increase the 480 acres of conservation land MLT holds there presently," said the GoFundMe page. The page has to date raised more than $2,100 of its total target of $24,901, equivalent to the miles Brad will complete.

