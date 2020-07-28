Bizarre Recipe Of ‘Paneer Stuffed Paalak Idlis’ Divides Internet, Netizens Ask 'Why?'

While the internet has been a place abound with food critique that are quick to notice an unusual recipe, strange paneer stuffed Palak Idlis dish has come into the notice of the online food buffs who are now questioning the culinary etiquette of the maker. A photo of the unfamiliar dish circulated on the microblogging site after Editor of (Asian News International) ANI, Smita Prakash, posted the dish, questioning “why” would someone, after all, decide to prepare paneer stuffed palak idlis.

In the photo, originally posted by The Red Plate Chronicle, one can see the delicious green coloured south Indian savoury dish filled with paneer. The colour of the Idlis is due to the spinach that was mixed with the rice batter in order to prepare the “unique” recipe. Instantly, users perched in the comments section with contradictory reviews as some called the dish an “abomination” while others thought that it was still better than the “ice-cream dosa”. Twitter engaged in an onslaught of verbal opinions, dragging the cook of the “strange” recipe into an interrogation.

“Why?” asked a commenter, adding, “At least it will make the food edible.” Another said, “This punjabization of every South Indian dish needs to stop.” “We Saraswats of Mangalore side make something called "Amshe Tikshe Sandan" which is sweet-spicy-sour idlis... Yummy to the core. Such dishes should gain prominence rather than this abomination of adding paneer stuffing to random idlies,” advised a third commenter.

Somebody made paneer stuffed paalak idlis. Yaake? YAAKE? But why? 😩 pic.twitter.com/ODNeWBOpiV — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) July 28, 2020

Schezwan Idli , Chinese Idli, Chicken Idli and there are many more 🤮 pic.twitter.com/91YMsbgVuC — Charvik (@BhaskarVasistha) July 28, 2020

Just the combination and the image pic.twitter.com/IMBZrMje3B — Akshay Kashyap (@AkshayKashap91) July 28, 2020

Still better than the stupid Ice Cream Dosa. — 📯🐃 (@biscuit_rotti) July 28, 2020

This is trying to show off that I love southie food but I can’t betray my Panju roots. Mama naraaz ho Jayaeyegi, sure this is a mamas boy idea. Hahaha — Niveditha Tattitali (@Niveditha2211) July 28, 2020

there should be some serious punishment such as making this person eat the same idly 3 times a day for a mandalam.. this is nothing short of sacrilege — village is heaven (@villageisheaven) July 28, 2020

I would have thought you were for fusion & globalisation ....😁. Never know when a great concoction will surface — SUJATA KAR (@drsujatakar) July 28, 2020

Maggi Pani Puri triggers aggravation

In the world of social media food blogging, the culinary experiments aren’t new. A few days ago, a video tutorial of Maggi Pani Puri recipe triggered aggravation on the internet after users called it a “hate crime” towards food and threatened to call the authorities. Shared by a user named Bunny on Twitter, the video featured a lonesome Pani Puri stuffed with “overcooked” Masala Maggi noodles that disappointed the internet so bad, that it triggered memes, jokes, threats, and even suggestions to “toss the cook out of the planetary existence.”

