A Look At Top Ten TikTok Videos From 2019 Which Took Internet By Storm

TikTok has become the current obsession among everyone, especially millennials, as the app is a lot of fun to engage with. The app lets anyone and everyone expand their horizons of creativity and create content to bring out something new to the table which can potentially make their videos trend on the app which leads to them becoming influential 'TikTokers' among the hundreds and thousands of other content creators. The app owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance became popular in the year 2019 and has also been credited for launching the careers of viral musicians like Lil NasX.

As the year is about to end here are the top 10 most viral TikTok videos of 2019:

1. Bear suit daredevil

A video of a man in a teddy bear costume rolling down a flight of stairs was one of the top ten viral clips. It doesn't look safe but the video of a huge “bear” riding a motorcycle did numbers.

2. Crocs and shaving cream

This is surely one of the most viewed videos of the year. There were a lot of netizens who tried putting their feet in the crocs filled with shaving cream and made a perfect art form as well.

do you wanna watch 5 minutes of people putting shaving cream in their crocs? cause same. #CrocsNation https://t.co/Duuxn5Fr1X pic.twitter.com/0SRtFpBvuX — TikTok (@tiktok_us) May 11, 2019

3. “I’m that guy that held a hummingbird”

A wholesome animal content which received 1.5 million likes.

4. #Kombucha girl

A video of Brittany Broski drinking Kombucha became an internet sensation and a viral meme. Because of this clip Broski also became one of the most persuasive people on TikTok, second only to Lil Nas X with 'Old Town Road'.

Uno de los mejores momentos de este año fue la Kombucha Girl #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/TLPMtspQEg — La Beyonsebe (@macadamiacrispi) December 3, 2019

5. Adorable dancing cat

The nine split-screen effects were one of the most viral effects on TikTok this year and this clip of an adorable cute cat dancing became this year's internet sensation.

Petition for Seventeen to do this with their tiktok except instead of a cat it’s jeon wonwoo or wen junhui @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/AYz9duxlXn — geum ♡s snhn | aus 📌 (@starry_gloss) December 4, 2019

6. The tea girl

Sammie Lewis became another TikTok star after her viral soundbite took the internet by storm.

7. Flying cockroach

There is nothing worse than a flying cockroach and this video played off a Vine trend with the song 'Run' by AWOLINATION.

8. Swimming pool fail

This video of a swimming pool bursting open became one of the most viewed TikTok this year and collected approximately seven million likes.

9. A banana surgery

This video of a banana giving birth is a strange heartwarming video and became one of the most viral videos.

Everyone knows that TRUE ART is the TikTok video of a guy doing surgery on a banana pic.twitter.com/1O8oz0eGIR — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) December 9, 2019

10. Elephant toothpaste

A famous YouTuber David Dobrik has the year's most viral TikTok video as he showed off a giant version of the elephant toothpaste science experiment.

