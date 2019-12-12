Harrdy Sandhu, B Praak Emerge As Popular Artists On The TikTok App In 2019

Tiktok came to being in the year 2014 and since then has gone on to become a worldwide rage. With budding TikTok stars to renowned stars joining TikTok, it has almost become a phenomenon. Recently in India, B Praak and Harrdy Sandhu have emerged as the most popular artist on the TikTok app.

Harrdy Sandhu

“Dance Like” is out now...

Enjoy it guys.. i am sure you will love it🤗🤗https://t.co/tRf1MwVUzr — Harrdy Sandhu (@HARRDYSANDHU) November 30, 2019

Also Read: Harrdy Sandhu's 'Dance Like' Breaks The Internet With Over 20+ Million Views | See Video

Also Read: '83: Harrdy Sandhu Feels Emotional Portraying Madan Lal In The Ranveer Singh Starrer

Also Read: Bala: Naah Goriye Featuring Ayushmann, Harrdy And Sonam Song Reactions

Harrdy Sandhu began his career on the TikTok app. He started by creating videos on the app and moved on to create music videos. His song Soch was adopted into the playlist of the Bollywood movie Airlift which starred Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles. His other popular tracks include Saah, Naa Ji Naa, Hornn Blow, Backbone, Yaar Ni Milyaa, Naah and Kya Baat Ay. Harrdy Sandhu has also lent his voice to popular Bollywood numbers like Chandigarh Mein from the upcoming movie Good Newwz and Naah Goriye from Bala. He was also a playback singer in Total Dhamal and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

B Praak

Also Read: Harrdy Sandhu: Have A Look At The Most Popular Songs Of The '83' Actor

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Collaborates With B Praak For His Music Video Debut

A popular name in the Bollywood industry now, B Praak released the popular music video Fihall which marked the music video debut of Akshay Kumar and on-screen debut of Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon’s sister. Prior to this, he had also lent his voice for the soulful track in Kesari which also incidentally starred Akshay. However, this Punjabi singer started his career by making music videos on the TikTok app and has now gone on to become a singing sensation in the country. B Praak lent his voice for tracks in movies like the upcoming movie Good Newwz, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Batla House, Blank, Kesari and Namaste England. He had also composed the music for a number of music videos like Laare by Maninder Buttar, Kalla Changa, Pachtaoge by Arijit Singh and many more.

Also Read: Filhall: B Praak Looks Like A Boss In His New Music Video Featuring Akshay Kumar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.