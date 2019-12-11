TikTok App: THESE Were The Most Popular Challenges On TikTok In 2019

TikTok has become the current obsession among everyone, especially millennials, as the app is a lot of fun to engage with. The app lets anyone and everyone expand their horizons of creativity by taking up various challenges which trend on the app and multiple content-creators use their creativity to bring out something new to the table which can potentially make their videos trend too on the app which leads to them becoming influential 'TikTokers' among the hundreds and thousands of other content creators. Hence, here are some of the top viral challenges of 2019 on TikTok:

1) #truthordarechallenge

The #truthordarechallenge comprises of a filter which is available on the app which asks you to make a choice between truth and dare and to either answer the question or perform the dare depending on your selection.

2) #thakthakchallenge

In this challenge, there is no particular song but just music mainly sounding 'thak thak' which lets the content creators play around with their creativity to make funny and entertaining videos using it.

3) #kikichallenge

The #kikichallenge was one of the most-viral challenges of last year which continues to be one of the most-loved challenge on TikTok. The challenge is based on the song titled In My Feeling which is sung by the pop sensation Drake. The level of creativity that everyone witnessed out of this challenge was bonkers and every potential TikToker has at least made one video doing the #kikichallenge.

4) #dheemedheemechallenge

This challenge is based on a track sung by Tony Kakkar titled Dheeme Dheeme. The song was loved by the audience and especially TikTokers as they were quick to create their own dance and entertaining videos out of the song. The song came into limelight again as it is a part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan too performed on the song and also recently joined TikTok.

