Abandoned For Looking 'weird', Siberian Husky Finds Forever Home

The four-year-old Siberian husky, Jubilee, that was abandoned on the streets for looking ‘weird’ has reportedly been adopted. Jubilee was abandoned by the owner because of her eye deformity as she could not be sold and was taken in by the New Jersey dog rescue shelter, Husky House.

The rescue shelter had drafted an emotional post on the social media website, Facebook in order to find the ‘weird’ husky a suitable owner who would take her in despite her eccentric physical appearance. The shelter had also posted the dog’s pictures making an appeal to the users to adopt the dog.

In an initiative to find the ‘weird’ husky a home, the Husky House centre had written an emotional post as Jubilee, “I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog. I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look. Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty.”

Many came forward to adopt the dog

A breeder reportedly surrendered Jubilee to Husky House in 2018 and the dog has since struggled to find a home.The rescue centre had reportedly said that many people had come forward to adopt the dog as the post went viral and was circulated widely.

In the latest development, Husky House announced that Jubilee has been adopted by a loving “forever home” on Saturday by a family that had previously adopted a dog from the centre. The rescue centre thanked the users. They even released Jubilee tee-shirts online for her fundraiser support. They said that the family that adopted the dog sought anonymity and hence they created a page for Jubilee for the users to track her progress.

