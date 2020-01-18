Dog Conducts Special CrossFit Session In Adorable Video, Goes Viral

It is not easy to pick yourself and have an intense workout session without any motivation. But this viral social media video may be all the fitness inspiration you need. The video shows a mini Australian Shepherd 'teaching' an exercise class and the social media has been flipping over the viral video.

Tesla, the dog, featured in the video displaying her CrossFit skills. The video was uploaded on Instagram and was an instant hit. The video eventually made it to other social media sites and it was also reposted on the popular Twitter account 'Aussies Doing Things'.

Meet Tesla. She just started a new job this week as a CrossFit Instructor. pic.twitter.com/UjzemZaUaV — Aussies Doing Things (@aussiesdointhgs) January 14, 2020

Viral dog Crossfit video

The video was shot inside a gym and shows a number of people are following Tesla as she rolls and jumps at the front of the class. The dog was also rewarded with a treat at the end of the video for the leadership skills she displayed. The fans are really obsessed with this particular video and they have been sharing their views about Tesla. Here are a few things that Twitteratti had to say about the dog:

I love dogs so much, I’d do CrossFit just for her. 😪 https://t.co/feihrAPZun — jules (@julianareyesss) January 14, 2020

Imagine going to your CrossFit class and the trainer prolonging the burpees she got y’all doing cause she wanna be cute with her dog. https://t.co/Euy43hT8YB — Honey Badger (@_kylerjackson) January 15, 2020

