Greta Thunberg Ahead Of Davos 2020: You Haven't Seen Anything Yet

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg demonstrated with 10,000 protestors in the Swiss city of Lausanne on January 17 and said "you have not seen anything yet" ahead of Davos 2020. It is scheduled to take place next week to challenge the world leaders and global financial elite to fight climate change. The 17-year-old launched the #FridaysforFuture movement which has sparked worldwide protests urging the government to take steps to cut the carbon emissions before it is too late. She addressed the gathering with a speech saying that the world has entered into a new decade and no major actions have been taken against climate change.

Thunberg warns the world leaders

Thunberg said that the world leaders and those in power have not taken any steps. She added that they have not seen anything yet and have not seen "the last of us". She asked to give them a message in the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

Protesters marched with placards reading "wake up and smell the bushfires" and "It is late but it is not too late". Hundreds will participate in the event and then march to Klosters near Davos where the annual gathering of the world political and business leaders will take place. Thunberg will attend the summit for the second time in a row and participate in two panel events.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and her fellow campaigners on January 10, urged the global leaders to end the fossil fuel "madness" immediately. As per reports, the activists are also calling on all the leaders who will be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) to ensure that the investment funds dump their holdings in fossil fuel companies. According to reports, Thunberg said that they will be demanding the leaders to "abandon the fossil fuel economy." According to the young climate campaigners, a minimum effort is needed to start a rapid sustainable transition. The burning of fossil fuels is said to be one of the biggest reasons for the climate emergency across the globe.

