Adam Hills Turns Down Invitation By Prince Charles To Play Rugby With Friends

It has recently come to light that Adam Hills denied an invitation to meet a member of the royal family because he had rugby training and deemed it to be more important. The royal in question is none other than Prince Charles who invited Hill to the Buckingham palace for his 70th birthday but Hill turned it down.

'Rather play with mates than visit the Palace': Adam Hills

The Aussie legend was born without a right foot and wears a prosthetic, he also played for Warrington Wolves Physical Disability Rugby League team. It seems that the Wolves had training on the day of the big royal party. Apparently hills preferred to attend rugby training and run and train with his mates than spend the night among loads of people at the palace.

While talking to local media, Hills said that he loves playing with the Wolves and finds it more fulfilling than anything else he does all week. he added that since he lives in London he has to travel to Warrington every time the team practices and it is a two-hour train journey. There are a total of six Physical Disability Rugby League teams in England and according to Hills, it is a great way for people who are differently-abled to get involved in sports.

Adam Hills has been playing Physical Disability Rugby League and has produced a documentary charting the journey of his Wolves team, from inception through to taking on Russell Crowe’s South Sydney Down Under https://t.co/OfCQwlbJBP #Disability #Sports #AdamHills @adamhills pic.twitter.com/0akCM83b9u — Amazing Wheelchairs (@beyondboundarys) December 12, 2019

Adam Hills is an Australian comedian and radio and television presenter. Adam Hills Warrington Wolves was the first physical disability rugby team in the UK. With multiple teams now present in the UK the first Physical Disability Rugby League cup was held in 2019. And unsurprisingly, the Warrington Wolves were the inaugural PDRL champions. The 2019 season saw six teams compete with Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors also featuring in addition to Warrington and Wakefield.

