WWE NXT: Watch Finn Balor Defeat Lee And Ciampa, To Face Adam Cole For NXT Championship

After Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor got into a brawl last week, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal came to the ring and announced that WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole will defend his title on December 18, 2019. He added that Cole will face the winner of the Triple Threat match which was held between Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee this week. The brawl between the trio has been going on of a while and this week, their storyline got a shift as Finn Balor defeated Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa. WWE NXT will now focus on developing the rivalry between the Prince and Adam Cole.

After the match between Balor, Lee and Ciampa, WWE host interviewed Adam Cole where the current WWE NXT Champion revealed that he is excited to face Finn Balor in the coming week. Cole said that Balor is way over his head, Balor is on a different level, while he is in a different league. Cole said that Balor is a great wrestler, but he is just not ‘Adam Cole’ and he will never be able to win against him.

“I’ll once again prove that I am what I say I am which is the best to ever do this, and that’s undisputed.”

WWE NXT: Finn Balor defeats Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa started the match and exploded in the ring, but he was stopped by his opponents. After that, all the superstars got a chance to shine and display their moves. In the later part of the match, fans saw the Blackheart delivering an Air Raid Crash on Lee for an unsuccessful pinfall. The Limitless One then recovered and hit Ciampa with the Spirit Bomb. When Lee was about to pin Tommaso Ciampa for the win, Finn Balor entered the ring and hit the Coup De Grace on Lee for a successful three counter.

